Wakefield prepare to ‘Rocket’ to success

Wakefield’s Belle Vue stadium has a new name for a new season.

With Super League XXIII only one week away, the final touches are being made to Wakefield Trinity’s home rugby ground. But the alterations in a £12m renovation programme under way are not just physical as a raffle draw – in which more than 20 businesses’ names were put into a hat – has this week seen Belle Vue renamed “The Mobile Rocket Stadium” for the 2018 season.

Trinity, who only narrowly missed out on the play-offs when they finished fifth in the Betfred Super League last year, will now be hoping that their new “Rocket” base can launch them to a successful season.

Their first game at the ground is against Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 9.

Trinity thanked the companies who took part in the stadium naming rights draw. They were: Unique Electrical, Copiserv, Temp Station, Hanson Plywood, Sport 360, SR Creative, Juice Personnel, MK2 Lift Trucks, Northern Vehicles, Crossgrove Associates, TS Booker & Son, Chadwick Lawrence, Schools Advisory Service, Mobile Rocket, Aquamatic Fire UK, AFI Uplift, Cooper & Cutt, Sebden Steel, Ward Hygiene Services, Evenfinish, HS Security Services. Totalrl.com, Taylor Made.