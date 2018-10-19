Wakefield star Anderson enjoys great first season

Eastmoor-born Dannielle Anderson came agonisingly close to making women’s rugby league history with Leeds Rhinos in the Women’s Super League Grand Final on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old from Wakefield was part of the Leeds Rhinos side that were edged 18-16 by Wigan Warriors in the Women’s Super League Grand Final at the Manchester Regional Arena.

With the scores at 16-16, Wigan’s Charlotte Foley kicked a last-minute penalty to claim the trophy for the Warriors.

The Rhinos had already won the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield and subsequently missed out on a historic treble after Saturday’s narrow defeat.

Anderson’s season is not over yet though.

She has been included in the 20-women squad for England’s clash with France at the end of October.

The England women will play France in Carcassonne on Saturday, October 27 as a curtain raiser to the 2018 European Championship game between France and Wales.

Anderson has also represented Yorkshire in 2018 and was named the Coaches’ Player of the Year at the recent Leeds Rhinos awards ceremony.

She placed fifth in the first-ever Woman of Steel vote, which was eventually won by Castleford Tigers’ Georgia Roche.

Following a superb first season with Leeds, Anderson has her sights set on the 2021 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in England.