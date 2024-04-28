Wakefield Tennis Club serves up first Leeds Winter League championship success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The hard fought victory against Almscliffe TC, with three of the sets going to tie-breaks, meant that they pipped the prestigious David Lloyd Club (North Leeds) for the title, by winning more sets over the season after both teams finished on nine points from their six matches.

The Leeds Winter League, which was formed in 2000, and is played indoors on winter evenings at the Carnegie Sports Centre, attracts many top clubs with Wakefield first entering a team in the second division in 2012 and gaining promotion in 2015.

For the last few years Wakefield have done well to remain in the top division, competing against highly rated tennis clubs, such as Chapel Allerton, David Lloyd (NL) and Ilkley, with two men and two ladies making up the sides, playing mixed doubles, men’s doubles and ladies doubles.

Wakefield Tennis Club's winning team with the Leeds Winter League First Division trophy.

This season, however, they have excelled to win the top dvision title for the first time.

Pictured is the successful Wakefield team: Steve Drinkwater, Anne Meredith, Suzi Phillips and Michael Peretti. Other players to help Wakefield win the league were Olivia Dean, Danny Franklin, Ryan Serle, Tim Berent and Jais Patel.

Wakefield Tennis Club, who play at the Wakefield Girls High School Playing Fields at Blenheim Road, are currently offering a one month free trial membership for anyone aged 18 and over who would like to start playing or get back into tennis.

