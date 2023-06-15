After four matches, in their 12th consecutive season since joining the league in 2011, Wakefield are leading the way in Division Two, following victories at home to Boston Spa and Roundhay, and an impressive win at the prestigious and highly-rated Chapel Allerton.

A narrow 61-47 defeat to a strong Whitkirk team has brought their only dropped points so far in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barkston Ash Lawn Tennis League, which was formed 74 years ago in 1949 to promote tennis matches between clubs in the Leeds and York areas, has now expanded and consists of three divisions, in which teams of three mixed couples play 12 games against each of their opponents’ couples, to create nine competitive mixed-doubles matches.

Wakefield Tennis Club's A team after their excellent 61-47 victory at Chapel Allerton Tennis Club.