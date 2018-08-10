Wakefield Trinity to hold open training sessions for new girls team

Wakefield Trinity girls are holding an open training session on Monday evening at the Mobile Rocket Stadium from 6-8pm.

The club are hoping to form an under-16 girls team and the session is open to those in school years nine and 10.

The evening is open to all players, regardless of previous experience and ability.

Wakefield Ladies head coach Wayne Hirst will be in attendance and is hoping that the under-16s team will provide a pathway for young players into open age rugby.

The evening will involve a number of training drills to test different skills followed by a game. Some members of the Wakefield Ladies team will also be in attendance.

“For the first 20 minutes we want to have a bit of a debrief and welcoming,” said Hirst.

“And then they can do some of the training with the women’s side and then we will look at playing a little bit of game.

“The under-16s is going to be a completely new team all together and we are hoping that the girls will then be able to move into the ladies team.”

Any girls who plan on attending should register their interest by visiting wakefieldtrinitygirlsu16s.eventbrite.co.uk.

For any questions and for more information contact: ladies@wakefieldtrinity.com

Hirst is expecting a good turnout on Monday evening, with 24 people already registering their interest to attend the session.

n Normanton Knights are recruiting girls in school Years 6, 7, 8 and 9 who wish to play rugby league.

The club host training sessions on Tuesdays (6.30pm to 7.30pm) and Fridays (6pm to 7pm).

n Stanley Rangers are recruiting new players for their junior and open age teams.

The club, approaching its 100th year, are seeking young players aged from five to 18 years-old for their junior teams. Players of all ability and experience levels are welcome.

Rangers are also recruiting players for their open age team. Training days are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm.

For more information visit the club’s website at www.stanleyrangers.org.uk