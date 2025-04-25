This idyllic retreat set in natural beauty at the birthplace of The Bard is perfect for a romantic getaway

Hiding in its immaculately-manicured grounds the tiny woodland chapel in which Shakespeare’s granddaughter wed, the breathtaking Billesley Manor Hotel is a spectacle of 16th-century splendour, steeped in history, surrounded by natural beauty.

Adorned by towering trees, alive with fragrant blooms, this majestic hotel and spa on the Bard’s distinguished doorstep offers the same exquisite blend of nature, nostalgia and unspoiled Elizabethan elegance that undoubtedly inspired a million words.

With 71 bespoke bedchambers set in the manor and its surrounding stone barns, whether your ideal hideaway is cosy rural charm, or an indulgent four-poster suite with free-standing bath, this idyllic country retreat captivates from first glance until long after fond farewell.

Set in glorious landscaped gardens flaunting colourful flower beds, tranquil ponds and lush green lawns as far as the eye can see, a chapel-seeking sunshine stroll ahead of our one-night check-in afforded my husband and I the rare opportunity to pause, breathe, and truly appreciate our surroundings. Coaxed indoors for cocktails in the charming bar, the welcome was hospitably warm and our double room outstanding, with enormous windows overlooking pristinely-manicured gardens, and antique-style chairs in situ for full panorama enhanced by the fountain’s soothing trickle dancing on the breeze.

Showcasing décor complementing the manor’s historic allure, we were seduced by high ceilings, period furnishings, plush linens and a fabulous free-standing bath as we unpacked in timeless sophistication ahead of an afternoon exploring neighbouring Stratford-Upon-Avon.

The town in a time capsule

Just a few minutes’ drive from Billesley Manor, no stay is complete until you’ve walked the quaint cobbled streets once trodden by Shakespeare himself and admired the lovingly-preserved thatched-roof cottages synonymous with this magnificent medieval market town.

A quintessentially English bygone jewel celebrating a quirky array of shops, traditional pubs, cosy tea rooms and historic must-visits, we paid respects at The Bard’s world-famous birthplace at the town’s heart before settling on a blanket to watch the swans glide effortlessly along the sun-kissed River Avon.

Late afternoon, it was time for the fun to really be-Gin with a spirited tasting tour booked at the Shakespeare Distillery on the outskirts of town. Friendly, informative, fun and family-run, this effervescent venue creates on-site an award-winning array of artisan, carbon neutral spirits with a twist of history, taking visitors on a witty tour of the thrill and spills of gin, from its purest form in prohibition times to the popular flavoured varieties of present day.

Established in 2015, the company has gone from strength to strength, offering distillery tours and thrill-a-minute gin schools for tuition and tipples, along with a distillery shop great for gifts, and a popular coffee and cocktail lounge.

In addition to its Alcester Road sister site, ideally situated above the Shakespeare Distillery shop in the heart of Stratford sits Judith’s School of Spirits, running rum schools, cocktail masterclasses and gin tasting experiences, whilst summer sees sun-soaked gin tasting cruises along the Avon in partnership with Avon Boating.

Camera roll fit to burst, what better way to unwind after our busy day’s sightseeing than spending early evening in the rejuvenating spa, the epitome of tranquillity and well-being set within Billesley Manor’s glorious grounds.

A heady blend of therapy and leisure, we savoured the escape, indulging in aromatic facials and heavenly full body massages before taking a refreshing dip in the indoor pool ahead of an evening of eagerly-anticipated fine dining.

Phenomenal food

In addition to hearty full English breakfasts, light lunches and renowned afternoon teas featuring posh finger sandwiches, delectable pastries, freshly-baked scones and a selection of fine teas, the restaurant truly raises the bar for refined evening dining.

Expertly derived from high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients, the menu focus is contemporary British cuisine that’s flavoursome, innovative and quite simply, fabulous. Dressed smartly to dine in tune with our environment, we enjoyed exemplary service, perfect wine pairings and a faultless three-course meal of beetroot and goat’s cheese salad with walnuts, mixed leaves, and balsamic glaze, followed by seared salmon fillet with a dill and mustard glaze, new potatoes and asparagus, and a sticky toffee pudding with warm caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream that we still reminisce about daily.

Retiring satisfied to the atmospheric lounge for a liqueur coffee nightcap, we recapped our day in sophisticated serenity before succumbing to the best night’s sleep we’ve had in years, and waking to nature’s finest alarm clock – birdsong.

Celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary, our selection couldn't have been more fitting, with couples countrywide choosing the sublime romantic setting, elegant interiors and exceptional service of Billesley Manor Hotel as the picture-perfect backdrop for their unforgettable day.

For more information or to book a stay, call 01789 279955 or visit https://www.billesleymanor.com/