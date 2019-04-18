Vinyl fans camp outside Wakefield’s Wah Wah Records to snap up ultra rare items

Vinyl fans camped outside Wakefield’s Wah Wah Records on Saturday morning to get their hands on a selection of rare items.

As part of annual Record Store Day to celebrate independent businesses, selected outlets around the UK got their hands some limited-edition records ready for fans to snap up.

And there was no shortage of interest at the Brook Street store with eager vinyl collectors bringing along camping chairs, blankets and flasks of tea to brave the chilly early-morning conditions.

And Alan Nutton said the day was success after opening up early.

To give those who had queued more time to browse and buy, the first round of customers were let into the shop two at a time.

He added: “It went well, we were busy all day.

“Desired records were Bob Dylan, the Lost in Translation original soundtrack, Mighty Boosh and the Rolling Stones.”

He said that by Sunday, more than 85 per cent of the records stocked as part of the Record Store Day had been sold.