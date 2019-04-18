Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers: How to watch, head to head, team news, form, odds

Fierce rivals Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers face off for the first time in 2019 this evening, with both sides flying high in the Super League table.

The Wakefield district foes occupy third and fourth place in the standings, with the Tigers sitting above Trinity on points difference.

Paul McShane.

Below, we break down all the information you need ahead of tonight's clash as both sides look to begin their Easter period with a victory.

Head to head

Castleford Tigers have dominated this fixture in recent seasons.

The Tigers have won the last 11 meetings between the sides, with Wakefield's last victory coming in a 24-22 success at the Jungle on the opening day of the 2015 campaign.

Chris Chester.

Last season, Castleford won 11-6 at Belle Vue and defeated Trinity 24-4 and 42-10 on home turf in the three fixtures between the clubs.

The rivals have played 51 times in the Super League era, with Castleford winning 31 and Wakefield triumphing in the other 20 games.

Wakefield's biggest win over Castleford came in 54-16 victory in 2008 while the Tigers highest-scoring win came in a 58-20 success in 2015.

Form guide

Daryl Powell.

Trinity are the in-form side heading into tonight's derby.

Chris Chester's charges have won their last three games while picking up eight points from their last five outings.

Their only defeat in that run was a 34-32 home loss against Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield beat Wigan Warriors 30-20 last Friday and have also claimed wins over Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Castleford have lost three of their last four games, with their only win in that run a remarkable 38-28 comeback win over Wigan at the beginning of April.

Tigers were beaten 20-18 at Huddersfield last week, after a late try from Alex Mellor handed victory to the home side.

Team news

Both clubs are down on numbers at the moment.

There are eight players missing from each side, with injuries and suspensions wrecking havoc to Daryl Powell's and Chris Chester's respective squads.

Grant Millington and Matt Cook are the latest players to be sidelined for Castleford, after the forward pair picked up injuries in last week's defeat in Huddersfield.

They join Alex Foster, Jordan Rankin, Chris Clarkson and long-term injured players Luke Gale and Jamie Ellis on the casualty list.

Paul McShane will also be absent as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Wakefield were dealt further injury blows this week with first-choice half-back pairing Danny Brough and Jacob Miller ruled out for up to six weeks.

Anthony England is also unavailable after leaving the field early against Wigan on Friday.

The trio join an already-long injury list with Tyler Randell, Craig Huby, James Batchelor, Tom Johnstone - out for the season - and Bill Tupou all sidelined.

Chester has recalled former Castleford player Ben Reynolds from his loan at Featherstone Rovers while new signing Mason Caton-Brown is expected to start.

How to watch

Tonight's derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arean from 7.30pm, with the match scheduled for a 7.45pm kick off.

Odds

Castelford are overwhelming favourites this evening, with title sponsors Betfred pricing the Tigers at 2/7 to claim all two points.

Wakefield are 3/1 to win the game and are priced at 10/11 with a +9.5 handicap.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are 5/6 to win with a -9.5 handicap.

Greg Eden is 7/1 favourite to score the first try while James Clare is second favourite at 11/1.

Ben Jones-Bishop is the lowest-priced Wakefield player - at 14/1 - to open the scoring.