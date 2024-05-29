Road rage video: Brits chased and rammed by angry driver on Majorca motorway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mobile phone footage shows the terrifying moment Brits were chased and rammed into by an angry driver in Majorca.
A local forced the victims’ car off the motorway and onto the hard shoulder after a reported argument on April 19 near Palma airport.
In video recorded by the front passenger, the victims can be heard screaming as the driver reverses in their direction at speed. They desperately try to remember the number for Spain’s emergency services. The driver dramatically rams into the side of the victims’ car. Now level with the victims, the driver puts the middle finger up at them before driving off.
The motivation for the attack remains unclear.
Posting the video on X, Spain’s Civil Guard said: “A driver is investigated for hitting another driver with his car after an argument in Mallorca. The video provided by the complainant shows the intentional collision of the other driver reversing when entering the MA-19 highway. The DGT cameras [traffic cameras] also captured the action.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.