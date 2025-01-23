Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video shows the moments before a Ferrari driver, who had been travelling at speeds up to 136mph, collided with a Fiesta - leaving a 3-week-old baby with life changing injuries.

Dashcam footage shows the moments before a “reckless” speeding Ferrari driver collided with another car - leaving a 3-week-old baby with life changing injuries.

Police say, at 5.05pm on July 21 2023, a dark grey Ford Fiesta and a dark grey Ferrari collided on the A558 Daresbury Expressway at its junction with Daresbury Manor Park Avenue.

The Ferrari driver Daniel Halliwell and a 3-week-old baby from the Fiesta were taken to hospital in a serious condition. While Halliwell has made a recovery, the baby was left with life changing injuries.

The Ferrari before the collision. | Cheshire Police

Forensic collision investigators established from tyre marks that the Ferrari was travelling at speeds of 102mph to 111mph, and an expert witness viewing dashcam footage estimated the speed at some point to be even faster, between 129mph to 136mph. The speed limit on the carriageway is 60mph.

Daniel Halliwell, 35, from Hatters Close, Daresbury appeared for sentencing at Chester Crown Court on January 21 2024 after pleading guilty at a previous hearing. Halliwell was sentenced to 32 months in prison, and disqualified from driving for five years, with an extension period of 18 months. He will have to undergo an extended test and was ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Sgt Andy Dennison said: “This was shocking driving behaviour which could only have ended in tragedy. Witnesses described Halliwell’s manner of driving as fast, intimidating and frightening.

“At some point he lost control of the car and he then collided with a mother and her three-week-old baby. The baby ended up in hospital in a critical condition and is still suffering the consequences of Halliwell’s reckless behaviour that day.

“I genuinely don’t know how anyone could think driving at such speeds and so recklessly among busy traffic could not have been so dangerous to others, himself and his passenger.”