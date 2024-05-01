Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terrifying CCTV footage shows the moment a man deliberately drove a car into a theatre during rush hour.

Richard Kelly, 47, drove a Ford Puma into the Darlington Hippodrome in Parkgate at 3.40pm on March 7 2024. Kelly drove at high speed down Park Place, went straight through a T-junction and crashed through the metal barriers outside the theatre and into the front of the building.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to help and emergency services were called. Kelly was pulled out of the car and taken to hospital suffering from broken ribs. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and smelt strongly of alcohol. Kelly was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Driver Richard Kelly was sentenced to 12 months in prison after deliberately crashing into the theatre.