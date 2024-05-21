Man runs across pub car park to rescue his unattended pint from ‘mini-tornado’ in hilarious CCTV footage
Hilarious CCTV footage shows the moment a man ran across a pub car park to rescue his unattended pint from a ‘mini-tornado’.
In the video, what was later established to be a ‘dust devil’ can be seen sweeping across a pub car park. A man and woman can be seen turning around to watch the ‘dust devil’ before running into the pub for shelter. Another man who is standing next to a car when he spots the dust cloud runs at speed to save his unattended pint from ruin.
The Begelly Arms Hotel and Restaurant in Pembrokeshire, Wales posted footage of the funny moment, which happened on May 20, to Facebook. The pub captioned their post: “our own mini tornado at Begelly today”.
The Met Office says a ‘dust devil’ is, “an upward spiralling, dust filled vortex of air that may vary in height from a few feet to over 1,000. Although they may resemble 'mini-tornadoes', dust devils are nowhere near as powerful or destructive. They travel across the ground and, besides dust, they may also carry other loose debris such as hay.”
