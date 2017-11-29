ANNOUNCEMENT: Ex Kaiser Chiefs star amongst line-up for Live At Leeds 2018

Leeds own ex-Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick JD Hodgson at the start of his solo career will play a homecoming gig at 2018 Live At Leeds.

Hotly tipped rockers Peace, Circa Waves and The Horrors also lead the first names to be announced for the music festival which will take place at venues across the city on Saturday, May 5.

Live at Leeds is a core event in the 2018 programme of Leeds International Festival 2018 - see details at leedsinternationalfestival.com.

After the sold-out success of 2017, Live At Leeds will also feature the warm-synths of Naaz, the sizzling kicks of White Room, the North London swagger of Sons Of Raphael and the direct rips of Stillia and Babyteeth.

BUY TICKETS: Live At Leeds 2018 tickets are on sale now, starting from £36 - available from www.liveatleeds.com



With more than 50 names nd many yet to be confirmed, Live At Leeds is a defining festival where music fans can discover their next favourite band.

It traditionally launches the summer festival season and has previously played host to huge names on their journey to global stardom, including The 1975, Bastille, James Blake, Years & Years, Rudimental, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and more.

The festival began in 2007 to mark the city of Leeds's 800th birthday.

Ex Kaiser Chief star Nick J.D Hodgson, from Leeds, who recently dropped his debut solo single, Suitable, has been collaborating for his forthcoming solo album with a variety of popsters, including Mark Ronson, Hurts, John Newman, Rat Boy and Shirley Bassey. Tell Your Friends is out on Hodgson’s own label, Prediction Records, on January 26.

His first solo gig will be supporting The Cribs at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on December 18.

Today he said of playing Live At Leeds: “I went to Live At Leeds last year and I’d only just started recording my solo stuff so to be playing it 12 months later is an unexpected buzz.

"Being from Leeds I’m excited to be playing a hometown show too.”

Also leading the way in 2018 are some of the most exciting British bands of recent times, continuing their unprecedented journeys to the top.

Peace are a true revolution, taking 90s soaked guitar-pop to glorious heights each and every time they step on stage.

Circa Waves are a band born for those moments when thousands sing along and throw themselves into every note.

Renowned for shape-shifting and reinvention, The Horrors are a band in their prime.

Rising local favourites Peakes said: “Leeds is our home so we're thrilled to be playing the festival this year amongst so many amazing bands. Knowing a lot of our friends will be on the line up too, makes it that little more special!”

Live At Leeds Festival Director Andy Smith said: “After arguably our strongest year for the festival in 2017, we’re excited to announce the first of many artist names for Live at Leeds 2018.

"The festival has always been about showcasing new music and offering emerging artists a platform to build their audience in the North and this year is no different.

"Joining the bill for 2018 we see acts included on the BBC Sound of 2018 longlist in Pale Waves, Sam Fender, Tom Walker and Lewis Capaldi, hotly tipped local artists like GRDNS and Peakes and hyped acts such as Blaenavon, Will Heard and Anteros. And of course, as always, we have a great selection of established and respected artists heading up the bill, like Circa Waves, Peace, British Sea Power and The Horrors. Firmly placed as the first festival of summer, this year will once again be an excellent demonstration of the must see artists of 2018- we hope you can join us to discover your new favourite band.”

