2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards: Wakefield, Castleford, Knottingley, Normanton and Featherstone nominees announced as voting opens
Voting is open to the public for the 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards as nominees from Wakefield, Castleford, Knottingley, Normanton and Featherstone have been announced.
The Yorkshire Choice Awards was set up to recognise inspirational local people and independent businesses, celebrating talent and community impact in Yorkshire.
Voting is open until April 12, 2024, and finalists and winners will be announced at the inaugural Awards Gala Dinner on June 7, 2024, at The Centenary Pavilion in Leeds.
Categories include: Yorkshire Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Outstanding Courage Award, Volunteer of the Year, Local Fundraiser of the Year, New Starter Business of the Year, The Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution, Inspirational Individual of the Year, Independent Business of the Year, Customer Service Award, Community Arts Award, Charitable Excellence Award, and Charitable Business of the Year.
Wakefield: Abigail Birmingham – Bagden Hall Hotel, Brett Gerrett, Catherine Breadmore, Claire Stewart, Dean Walker, Freddie McDonald, Jonny White, Kav Bakes Cakes, Lily-Mae West, Melissa Cooper, My Eco Baby Community Interest Company, Neil McCluskey, Penny Appeal, Sabrina Archbold, The Yorkshire Lime Company, Travel Safe Horbury, Victoria Fox, Yorkshire Ambulance, Yorkshire Speak Their Name.
Castleford: Abbi Jones, Forever After, Smiles for Miles.
Knottingley: David Slater.
Normanton: Parkside Flexibles Ltd.
Featherstone: A Gift of Happiness, Morgan Binnersley.
To vote, go to www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere