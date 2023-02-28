Last month festival director Dean Freeman announced this year’s event, in June, would be the final one due to financial concerns.

But organisers are determined the festival, which started in 2011, will go out with a bang.

Arab Strap lead the bill with a special stripped-down set, while festival favourites The Lovely Eggs will bring their technicolour chaos back to Wakefield and The Orielles will help see the institution out.

Arab Strap

The city will also play host to bdrmm, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, DEADLETTER, The Membranes, Loose Articles, Sisterwives and SPIELMANN, as well as inviting a series of beloved local acts from the festival’s rich history back for one last time.

Among Wakefield’s finest playing the festival are sugar-sweet synth act The Research, reuniting for the first time since 2008, Captured Tracks signed, post-punk power trio Drahla, and cherished folk collective Mi Mye.

Long Division began in 2011 when director Dean cashed-in his NHS pension to fund the fledgling project.

Since then the festival has attracted names like British Sea Power, We Are Scientists, Ghostpoet, Ash, Billy Bragg, Aidan Moffat and Bill Wells, Asian Dub Foundation, and The Vaselines to the city.

bdrmm

On announcing 2023 will be the last festival, Dean said: "If we really hone in on the cause – it’s money. Brexit, Covid, cost of living – these have all had a detrimental effect on our lives and our industry.

“It's sad, we know. But we see it as a huge privilege in this climate, in this age, to write our own ending.

“And we're simply going to make 2023 the best Long Division possible.

"The message is simple – let's all get together in Wakefield one last time.

The Lovely Eggs

