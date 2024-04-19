Brass in the Park: Wakefield Music Collective to host free music event in Clarence Park this weekend
A free live music event will take place at the popular Wakefield park this weekend.
Wakefield Music Collective will host an afternoon of music with a local brass band from 2pm until 2pm on Sunday, April 21.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and a blanket and spend a couple of restful hours on the hill at Clarence Park.
Teas and coffees swill be served in the interval and an ice cream van will be on site, serving up sweet treats.