Jennifer Ellison to star in Greatest Days musical

The musical embarked on a major UK tour on 6 May 2023, coinciding with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman Jennifer Ellison rose to prominence playing Emily Shadwick in the television soap opera Brookside and secured her place as a household name by playing Meg Giry in her international film debut, the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her other theatre credits include: Lina Lamont in Singin’ In The Rain, Paulette in Legally Blonde, Cora and Celia in Calendar Girls and and Beth in The War Of The Worlds.

Also joining the company is Olivia Hallett, who will be performing the role of Young Rachel. She appeared as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes.

Most Popular

They join existing cast members Taylor Alman, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt, Evangeline Jarvis-Jones, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O’Reilly, Charlotte Anne Steen and Alan Stocks.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray, Greatest Days features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth – Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band.

The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Greatest Days was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers and Take That.

The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.