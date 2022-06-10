Café Mambo Ibiza adds big names to Classics At The Castle at Yorkshire's Castle Howard

Café Mambo Ibiza has announced more big names for the Classics At The Castle lineup at Castle Howard, near Malton

Alongside headliner - NYC superstar DJ Armand Van Helden - the Ibiza brand will bring Shapeshifters Live, Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, Erik Hagleton and one more special guest TBA, to the Castle Howard stage to deliver an unforgettable Ibiza experience under the stars.

Thousands of dance music fans will come together to enjoy a night of classic Ibiza dance tracks and an atmosphere to rival the white isle itself.

Tickets start from £33.50 (+ booking fee), available from https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/events/cafe-mambo-classics-at-the-castle/.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shapeshifters Live is a new show from the highly respected house music DJ / oroducer, Simon Marlin and debuted at Brixton Disco Festival.

Shapeshifters produced one of the all time Ibiza classics, the UK no.1 hi ‘Lola’s Theme in 2004, and have gone on to release consistent quality house music ever since, working on productions and remixes for artists including George Michael, Faithless, Frankie Knuckles, Moby, Christina Aguilera and more.

An Ibiza veteran and signed to the legendary Defected Records / Glitterbox, Shapeshifters knows exactly what it takes to move a crowd. The new Live show features Simon Marlin on the decks with live vocalists to create a spine-tingling effect on the dancefloor.

Laura and Ben Santiago are a DJ and saxophonist music duo who have a long-running love affair with Ibiza.

Their current residency at Ibiza Rocks is one of many they have held and they are regulars at Café Mambo. While Ben drops an unmissable set of house music, Laura improvises on the sax to create something very special and uplifting.

Café Mambo resident DJ, Erik Hagleton also joins the lineup. He has taken control of the Mambo turntables in Ibiza many times and the Classics At The Castle crowds will soon be up and dancing.

For more than 25 years, Café Mambo Ibiza has been synonymous with quality dance music; the place to meet for guaranteed good times and to watch the incredible Ibiza sunsets.