Parents and youngsters alike will always be itching to find something to do during the schools’ October holiday, and the cinema has always been a popular option, but it has always been difficult to decide what to watch.

Here’s a list of the top four films (2 for the kids, 2 for the adults) that we recommend to allow everyone to enjoy a much needed escape at the movies.

For the Kids:

Wakefield Cineworld is showing a wide variety of films over the half term period, including special one off screenings

Coraline (PG)

With this Movies for Juniors rerelease, the insanely popular Coraline made it’s return to cinemas recently. Centering around Coraline, a girl who moves to a dreary house and finds herself bored and alone except for all her extravagant neighbours – until she starts exploring.

This kids horror film is the perfect build up to Halloween, and with screenings at 10am throughout the week you can get a fantastic spooky film in and still have plenty of time to enjoy other activities – if you’re not too scared that is!

Showing at Cineworld Castleford and Cineworld Wakefield at 10am Monday to Friday (book tickets online to guarantee availability)

Castleford's Cineworld cinema is showing a wide variety of films over half term, including some one off special screenings!

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG)

Only recently released, Lyle Lyle Crocodile is a heartwarming musical about a singing and dancing Crocodile and his friendship with young Josh as both struggle to adapt to their new surroundings. This film shows how strong families are, and that your family can come from anywhere – even giant singing crocodiles!

Showing as Cineworld Castleford and Cineworld Wakefield at various times throughout the week (book tickets online to guarantee availability)

Showing at Reel Cinemas Wakefield at various times throughout the week (book tickets online to guarantee availability)

Reel Cinemas will be showing a wide variety of films throughout the half term break

For the Parents:

Don’t Worry Darling (15)

While receiving mixed reviews, Don’t Worry Darling still continues to attract attention and comment. Focusing on Florence Pugh’s Alice and her husband Jack (played by Harry Styles) and their life in a new desert “utopia” and whether everything is all as it seems, the dramatic horror will definitely get you talking – whether its good or bad!

Showing at Cineworld Castleford and Cineworld Wakefield at various times throughout the week (book tickets online to guarantee availability)

Showing at Reel Cinemas Wakefield at various times throughout the week (book tickets online to guarantee availability)

Trick ‘R Treat (Halloween re-release)

One of the most popular cult horror/comedy films to not receive the wide cinematic release it deserved, the 2007 film is getting a one night only special cinematic release. Focusing around several intertwined Halloween stories all featuring “Sam”, a trick or treater dressed in pyjamas and a burlap sack, Trick ‘R Treat is one of those films that has to be seen when the opportunity arises to see why it garnered the following it has.