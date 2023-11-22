Comedy night returns to Victorian Horbury pub, featuring 'world class' comedian

Comedy At The Calder returns on Saturday, December 16 with a line-up of TV-endorsed acts.

Hosted at The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury, this year’s event will be the second anniversary of “Comedy at the Calder”, following on from last year’s success.

Headlining the show at the Victorian building built in 1874, and home to the acclaimed Luddite Brewing Company, is Martin Mor, described as “world class” by The Scotsman. A “veritable legend” of British comedy, Martin has numerous television credits including Tramadol Nights, Gas and Comic Asides.

According to Frankie Boyle: "Martin is the act who has influenced me the most. The UK comedy circuit would not be the same without him.”

Comedian Martin Mor will be the headline act for this years "Comedy at the Calder"

Opening the show is Phil Ellis, an Edinburgh Award winner who has been featured on The Russell Howard Hour, as well as writting and starring in three series of his radio sitcom "Phil Ellis is Trying” on BBC Radio 4.

The second series was nominated for best scripted comedy in the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2020.

There is a full supporting line-up of acts including Yorkshire Comedy Award winning Maxine Wade and the “hilariously effervescent” Al Stevenson.

There is a full supporting line up of acts including Yorkshire Comedy Award winning Maxine Wade (pictured) and the hilariously effervescent Al Stevenson, as well as Phil Ellis who will be opening the show

The resident compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are priced £10.