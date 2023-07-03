Suggs of Madness (photo: Ellis Robinson)

The Georgian surroundings of the piece hall provided us with the perfect venue for a superb up and coming programme of over 20 headline events with something for everyone, a real treat for music fans.

The band went straight in with One Step Beyond, followed by staple after staple of classic British Ska favourites, Suggs leading the band seamlessly with his excellent vocals and own discerning London wit.

Let`s be right, if you’ve not seen Madness live before, then it's an absolute must for the musical bucket list.

Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)

With the amount of years spent touring and recording, I didn’t think too much about being disappointed on the night.

True to form, they brought the house down in splendid fashion.

Hits such as House of Fun, Wings of a Dove, Baggy Trousers and Embarrassment underpinned a terrific set.

And, although Camden's finest may be a man down with the 2013 departure of Chas Smash aka Cathal Smyth in 2013, it took nothing away from the overall performance.

Madness at the Piece Hall (photo: Ellis Robinson)

Warming up for their forthcoming UK tour, which kicks off in November, the band have a number of summer dates on the calendar.