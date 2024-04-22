Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 150th Maypole Procession and Feast will take place on May 4, starting at 2pm at Highfield School and culminating at Gawthorpe village at 5.30pm where Gawthorpe’s maypole dancers will perform “the world’s most complex and intricate plaiting sequences”, according to Experience Wakefield.

The procession will be lead by the May Queen, followed by a parade of colourful floats and a traditional brass band, and will travel through the streets of Gawthorpe and Ossett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families will also be able to visit Robinson’s funfair in the Maypole Field on Swithenbank Avenue.

Scenes from the Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2023. This year's procession will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, and will be the event's 150th anniversary. Picture: Scott Merrylees

According to the Gawthorpe Maypole website, maypole dancing can be traced in Gawthorpe to the reign of Henry VIII, and local school children have been taught the dances since 1906.

Today, children at Gawthorpe Academy are taught the traditional dances – which can take six months –which include “one of the most comprehensive plaiting sequences in the country. These are: Ropes, the Barber’s Pole, the Single Plait, the Double Plait, the Spider’s Web, the Gypsy’s Tent and the Centenary Polka.”