New British Promotions is presenting a family-friendly wrestling show featuring some of the top professional wrestlers from around the UK on Saturday March 25 at Featherstone Community Centre.

The event will include star names in the wrestling world, such as ‘Diamond’ Dave Andrews, CJ Banks, Bam Bam Barton, the NBP Champion Tommy Rocker and many more, in what is described as highly-anticipated one-on-one matches.

There will also be a New British Promotions title defence, a tag team match and a Royal Rumble main event”, a statement from the promoter said.

A professional wrestling show is coming to Featherstone in March

“We are excited to be bringing our unique brand of wrestling to Featherstone and have enjoyed working with members of the local community and Featherstone Town Council to make this happen,” said Jacob Padget, owner of New British Promotions (NBP) Wrestling.

Early bird tickets are now available to purchase at ticketsource.co.uk/nbp-wrestling or you can make a reservation by contacting New British Promotions on Facebook, or by contacting 07307 029175 by text or Whatsapp.

The venue is wheelchair accessible and a selection of food and drink will be available.

Early bird tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for children or £10 for front row (any age). Entry can also be paid for on the door, but this is charged at £10 for everyone.

The event currently has tickets on sale, and will showcase "some of the best British wrestlers" according the the event organiser

The event begins at 6.30pm with doors opening at 6pm.

