Horbury pub to celebrate first anniversary of popular comedy event that brings famous faces to Wakefield

The Calder Vale Hotel, Horbury – home of the Luddite Brewing Co Ltd - will celebrate the first anniversary of Comedy at the Calder, on December 17.

The popular events welcomes a variety of famous faces to the pub for a night of comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past acts included Live at the Apollo star, Justin Moorhouse and Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Jack Carroll from West Yorkshire.

Comedy at the Calder hosts a variety of famous faces peforming comedy routines.

Most Popular

Tim Murphy, Director of Luddite Brewing Co Ltd, said: “It’s surpassed our expectations and now we’ve reached our first anniversary show!

"After a year of sold out shows and wonderful nights, another stellar year lies ahead with the return of some of this year’s most popular acts plus some new additions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anniversary show will feature sets from BBC Radio 4’s Phil Ellis and Phoenix Night’s Smug Roberts.

Tickets are £10 and are available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Calder Vale Hotel, Horbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad