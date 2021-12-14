Jane McDonald to headline Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert in Scarborough in June

Jane McDonald to star in Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert in June, 2022

Jane will be joined by a host of special guests for Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert taking place Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Britain’s biggest outdoor concert arena .

Jane said: “This really is an exciting announcement, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be headlining this very special concert celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. And where better to be holding such a brilliant event than in Yorkshire.

"Everyone knows I’m a proud Yorkshire lass so it will be so thrilling to walk on to stage in Scarborough for these celebrations.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After becoming a household name overnight after appearing in the BBC docusoap The Cruise back in 1998, Jane has toured extensively selling out live concerts including sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium twice, as well as The MGM in Las Vegas.

Jane has appeared on numerous high-profile television shows including Star For A Night and Loose Women as well as performing at three Royal Variety Shows.

She returned to our TV screens fronting Channel 5’s BAFTA award winning Cruising with Jane McDonald, along with Jane & Friends, Holidaying With Jane McDonald and the upcoming new series Jane McDonald Explores Yorkshire.

Most recently she released her 10th studio album Let The Light In and entertained huge audiences with her tour of the same name. This Sunday (December 19) she is due to host her spectacular annual Christmas concert at Leeds First Direct Arena.