The band will play Wakefield Jazz Club on Friday, December 2.

Parliamentary Jazz award nominee 2020 and Zbigniew Seifert International Jazz Violin Competition semi-finalist, Dominic has toured extensively across the UK with his quintet at venues/festivals such as Ronnie Scotts, Love Supreme, Barbican and EFG London Jazz Festival.

In 2020, Dominic released his debut album ‘Role Models’ to critical acclaim.

Dominic Ingham

A representative said: “The self-released record features an arresting suite of lucidly crafted and characterful pieces and showcases Dominic’s distinctive and highly personalised style, rooted in his background of folk and classical music.

"This Autumn Dominic will be performing music from his upcoming EP “Letters” alongside some of the most exciting emerging jazz stars in the UK - Jonny Mansfield on vibraphone, Miles Mindlin on guitar, Will Sach on bass and Jay Davis on drums.

