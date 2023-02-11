The first show is on February 24 and features an exciting line up, including comedian and poet Ryan Kenny, Ben Turner (finalist at the World One Liner Championships) and “Bed 32”, a regional finalist at the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2022.

The show is hosted by Gag N Bone Man founder Graeme Rayner, who hails from Dewsbury and was a finalist in the best promoter category at the 2022 Yorkshire Comedy Awards.

Graeme has previously performed with the likes of Jon Richardson and Jack Carroll and founded Gag N Bone Man Comedy in 2019, promoting comedy nights in Batley, Dewsbury, Morley, Leeds, Huddersfield, Halifax and more.

He is taking two shows to comedy festivals around the country in 2023.

Graeme is excited to see elite comedy returning to Wakefield. He said: “I perform all over the country and have always felt Wakefield needed a really high quality comedy night.

"The Establishment is a superb venue and it will be great to see a room full of laughter at our first show.

"We’ll be offering discounts for future shows here and elsewhere to everyone who attends the launch night too.”

Everyone gets a half price drink as part of the deal, with tickets still available.

The launch night starts at 7.30pm on Friday, February 24 at The Establishment, Westgate, Wakefield.

For tickets, visit Gagnboneman.com/gigs.

