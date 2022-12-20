Michael Buble heads to a Yorkshire venue as part of his Higher tour

Singer/songwriter Michael Buble is heading for Leeds First Direct Arena

It will be Bublé’s first nationwide arena tour in more than four years.

"I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it's going to be true arena spectacle! I'm so excited for people to experience it,” he said.

!A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

"I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That's it."

Michael Bublé, the multi-Grammy, multi-Juno award-winning artist was a man on a mission when he signed his record deal with Reprise Records almost two decades ago and with the release of his new studio album in 2022, he continues his journey but with even more passion.

First, he made a vow to himself to not only keep the flames of the great classics of the American Songbook alive and well - to not only breathe new life into them - but to bring his singular style, vocal power and his love to these timeless tunes.

Secondly, he was going to write number-one pop hits that would become classics unto themselves.

Third and most crucial for him was to bring all this music together in concert and take his audiences on a special journey – to give them an evening they would never forget.

Every night, he would sing his heart out, serenade them with beautiful love songs, make them laugh, cry, dance and enthrall sold out crowds in arenas and stadiums in countries around the world. He wanted his shows to be legendary. Clearly, he has succeeded on all these fronts, even beyond his own wildest dreams.

The multi-platinum singer/ songwriter/producer/humanitarian is officially a global phenomenon and shows no signs of slowing down as fans will hear this year with his new album and tour.

Buble is back on the road after taking a break from touring to be with his family as his eldest son was treated for cancer.

The singer cancelled a planned tour after receiving news of the diagnosis, spending time with his son during chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Bublé's son has since fully recovered.

Michael Bublé’s former No. 1 album Christmas is enjoying a renaissance this season. It was first released in 2012 and for the album, Bublé teamed up with several well-known artists to record duets.

His duet version of White Christmas with country music singer Shania Twain was based on an early arrangement by The Drifters while his recording of Jingle Bells with the Puppini Sisters was based on the 1943 recording of Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters.

It also includes Let It Snow, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

Higher includes classics from the Great American Songbook including Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.

