A Wakefield charity has donated a 6ft tall sculpture to the National Coal Mining Museum.

Service users of Sustain Wakefield created the 6ft sculpture in collaboration with The Urban Commune, a community arts project.

The exhibit is called "My Family Were Miners” and conveys the “life and strife” of local coal mining communities.

The sculpture will remain on display in the museum's main gallery until March 2024.

Fran Lomax (left) hands over the "My Family Were Miners" art project to Rebecca Hudson, watched by members of The Urban Commune plus volunteers and service users from Sustain

The exhibit's rough exterior is achieved through a combination of paper mâché, clay and real coal from Caphouse Colliery to give it the appearance of a lump of coal.

The themes depicted (animals, power, turmoil and change) are based on the memories of growing up in a Yorkshire coal mining community.

Sustain is part of the Turning Lives Around charity, which was established in the 1970s.

Fran Lomax, volunteer and peer development coordinator for Sustain, explained how the idea came about.

The obelisk and accompanying book are on display at the National Coal Mining Museum until March

“It was around mining in Wakefield, the memories people had of growing up in mining communities and the impact of the 1984/85 miners’ strike,” she said.

“We are delighted to see the finished project on display at the National Coal Mining Museum telling our service users’ stories that will be familiar to so many.

"Art and creativity are great for enhancing mental well-being both in enabling people to express their feelings and giving them the opportunity to meet others and make friends.

“We have seen with our own service users that taking part in group activities helps alleviate loneliness and social anxiety, two of the mental well-being issues that can make people vulnerable to homelessness.”

Rebecca Hudson, curator of art and photography at NCMM, said: “We are delighted to be able to display this fantastic artwork in the museum.

"Community is a huge part of coal mining and this obelisk not only tells the stories of our local communities, but has also brought people together to create it.

"It is a perfect fit for our Main Gallery.”

Funding from Wakefield Council as part of “Our Year” helped to fund the workshops to develop the sculpture.

Find out more about Sustain Wakefield, visit https://www.turninglivesaround.co.uk/sustain-wakefield/