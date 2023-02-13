Northern Ballet's production of the Great Gatsby returns to Leeds Grand Theatre next month

It is based on the novel by F Scott Fitzgerald and is set in 1920s New York.

Nick Carraway moves in next door to mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby in West Egg,

Long Island. Nick’s cousin, Daisy, lives across the bay in East Egg with her volatile husband Tom Buchanan.

Daisy and Gatsby have a romantic history that Gatsby longs to return to and Tom is having an affair with Myrtle, wife of garage owner George Wilson.

Gatsby throws lavish parties at his mansion in the hope of meeting Daisy again and rekindling their love. When they are reunited, a chain of events unfolds that leads to acts of jealousy, heartbreak, betrayal and revenge, ultimately ending in tragedy.

The Great Gatsby ballet first premiered in 2013 and has since enjoyed four successful UK tours, becoming one of the company’s most popular productions.

Premier dancer is Abigail Prudames, the principal character artist is Ashley Dixon and the principal soloist is Joseph Taylor

Direction, choreography, costume design and scenario are by David Nixon, Northern Ballet’s former artistic director and it earned him a nomination for Best Classical Choreography in the 2014 National Dance Awards.

The cinematic score is by Oscar-nominated composer Sir Richard Rodney Bennett whose credits include Four Weddings and a Funeral and Murder on the Orient express.

Set designs are by Jérôme Kaplan whose credits include works for Australian Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and the Royal Ballet of Denmark.

The lighting is by Tim Mitchell, whose credits include works for the Royal Opera House, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Scottish Ballet and English National Opera.

The dancers wear gorgeous Chanel-inspired costumes designed by David Nixon and were created by Northern Ballet's in-house wardrobe department.