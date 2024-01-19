Wakefield Council has announced the first recipients of its 2024 culture grants.

The culture grants, part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, will fund creative projects across Wakefield with the aim of providing residents with opportunities to experience culture in their communities.

The culture grants are available in two forms: Made in Wakefield grants – support from £1,500 to £15,000 for projects in the creative sector – and Culture Everywhere grants – up to £1,500 for community groups to run small arts and culture activities with their local communities.

Portobello Community Forum is one of the first six to receive the Made in Wakefield grant.

Tony Wade ‘Watermarks’ project with the Well Women Centre. The partnership with artist Tony Wade will see six silk painting workshops with the centre's service users, with a showcase of the final artwork at Wakefield Cathedral later in the year

“Our Year Portobello 2024” will be a year-long programme of creative workshops and events at Portobello Community Centre. Activities will include Gelli printing, henna designing, and African drumming.

Sarah Cutts, centre manager at Portobello Community Centre, said: "We are thrilled to have received the large culture grant and be part of Our Year 2024. The funding will enable us to run many activities from our community space.

"Portobello is going to be full of creativity, socialising, and keeping fit. We can't wait to work with numerous community artists, volunteers, community groups and invite people from all over the Wakefield District to use this lovely space."

One of the first to receive the Culture Everywhere grant is the Well Women Centre, who – in partnership with artist Tony Wade – will run six silk painting workshops with their service users. They will showcase the final artwork at Wakefield Cathedral later in the year.

Councillor Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said the announcements were 'a great start to what promises to be a fantastic year of celebration for the Wakefield district'. The grants will fund cultural activities that will take place across local communities in Wakefield

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “I’m really pleased to begin Our Year by announcing this funding for a fantastic range of cultural activities taking place in our local communities.

“It’s a great start to what promises to be a fantastic year of celebration for the Wakefield District.”

The deadlines for Made in Wakefield grants are March 11 and June 10, and Culture Everywhere grants have monthly deadlines throughout the year.

Visit the Wakefield Council website to view all nine recipients of the culture grants which have been announced so far.