Peter Andre, Whigfield, Cheeky Girls, S Club and 5ive heading to Leeds for Popworld Festival

Whether you lived through those eras and want to step back into a time warp of nostalgia or you just love a cheesy tune, Millennium Square will play host to the golden era of pop on August 6 2022.

Top acts including the Cheeky Girls, Fatman Scoop, S Club, Whigfield and 5ive, will be taking to the stage as well as headliner, Peter Andre.

Yorkshire native, turned killer DJ, Paul chuckle of Chuckle Brothers fame, will be spinning some classic pop anthems in his non-stop set.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Andre, Whigfield and S Club will be taking to the stage.

Organiser from Stonegate Group, Robert Smith, said: “Finally, after three years in the making, we’re ecstatic that the Popworld Festival is 100% going ahead this year.

"We can’t wait to give everyone an amazing party and unbelievable Popworld experience. We’re now 90% sold out of tickets and just want to remind everyone to get there’s asap to avoid disappointment.

"We’ll see you all there”

Whilst tier one and two tickets have all sold out, the last few tier three tickets are still available to buy, priced at £34.95.

The team behind the festival has also introduced a VIP ticket, priced at £64.95 which includes priority seating, a chance to meet the artists and a goody bag from sponsor, Ciroc vodka.