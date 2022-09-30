Pick of Halloween events across Yorkshire

Award winning farmer and pumpkin grower Robert Copley, of Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, collecting some of his thousands of pumpkins

Here are some of them:

Farmer Copley’s Pumpkin Experience, Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, throughout October

The farm is growing 200,000 pumpkins and these are more than 30 different varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump, Pumpkin Rouge, Polar Bear.

Holly Hunter from Huddersfield in the pumpkin field at Stockeld Park

There is plenty to do including tractor ride, bird of prey shows, archery, vintage rides, storytime, Magical Mr Zen, face painting, Riverside painta pot and a daily fancy dress competition.

Tickets: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/

Halloween at Stockeld Park, Wetherby, from October 22 to October 30

This year the Yorkshire adventure park has sought inspiration from the Mexican festival of Dia de los Muertos.

Immersive trail celebrating the creepiest creatures of the deep, with spell-casting sea witches, warlocks and plenty of trick or treat surprises

The Enchanted Forest will be transformed into a vibrant fall festival with decorations ranging from skeletons, butterflies and flowers in bright colours.

Activities also include pumpkin picking which includes a free pumpkin for every paying child. The magical maze will be transformed into a monster maze where guests will be tasked with hunting friendly monsters.

Families can also enjoy a fun panto-style Monster Mash and a laser tag game will be on offer.

The Escape House at the Haunted Farmhouse is an escape room experience in one of the most haunted buildings in Yorkshire.

Jay Stelling at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough

Tickets: stockeldpark.co.uk

Sea Life, Scarborough, from now until November 1

Guests are invited to explore all the chills and thrills of the ocean, following an immersive trail to help Sea Life’s Sea Witch and Warlock look after their ocean home and fellow sea creatures by completing magical challenges throughout the aquarium.

Not only will there be an excitingly eerie trail for visitors to enjoy, but guests will also be able to meet the Sea Witch or Warlock, tackle visual games and activities and receive a reward for completing the spook-splash-tic challenges.

www.visitsealife.com/uk/halloween

Humble Bee Farm, Flixton, near Scarborough, October 22 to October 29, daily at 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm

Award-winning glamping site Humble Bee Farm will be open to the public for its annual half term Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail event.

Owner-manager Julia Warters, who manages the site alongside husband John Warters, said: “There is even more to see and do than last year’s event.

"Families can choose a pumpkin and carve it, explore the Spooky Trail to see the amazing Halloween creations including the new haunted bale house, visit the Spooky Sports Field for games and photos, complete the trail sheet to see how many golden pumpkins they can find, pop into our Mini Bees Play Barn and grab a drink or snack from our new autumn range at The Hive cafe bar.

“Guests will also get chance to see our Farmyard Gang which includes pigs, Tilly our Shetland pony, our retired donkeys, ducks, hens, sheep and cows"

Ticket prices: £9 per child including a pumpkin; £9 per adult including a pumpkin; £6 per adult without pumpkin.

Advance booking essential: https://humblebee.angelfishbooking.co.uk/events/default.aspx#

Hocus Pocus, Mother Shipton's Halloween, Knaresborough, October 22 to 31

Venture into the forest where a world-famous Prophetess was said to have been born during a thunderstorm. You may hear the cackle of old souls wandering the ancient woodland or feel a shiver down your spine as you step into the Haunted Halloween Village.

https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/

Spooky Skeletons Trail at Lotherton Hall, near Leeds, October 22 to October 31

Follow the spooky skeletons’ trail around the estate and into the haunted house. Dress up in your best Halloween costume and prepare to be scared as you explore the woods

https://museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/lotherton/

Pumpkin Trail at Bolton Abbey, from October 22 to October 31

Navigate your way through Strid Wood using a map and the giant pumpkins. Keep your eyes peeled for clues hidden in the mystery boxes.