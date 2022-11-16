Pick on the pantomimes in Yorkshire
It is the season to cry “it’s behind you” and sing carols – we look at some of the seasonal shows hitting stages across the county.
Sleeping Beauty, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Saturday December 10 until
When the wicked fairy Carabosse’s evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late?
The cast will see the return of a host of Halifax favourites including Dame Nurse Nora, Adam Stafford, the hilarious Josh Benson and the most boo-able baddy Felicity Skiera.