Punk act Grade II to play Wakefield
Punk act Grade 2 are set to visit Wakefield as part of a European tour.
The band will play Vortex on King Street on March 3.
Their self-titled album – their second release on Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong’s Hellcat Records – is out on February 17.Formed on their native Isle of Wight when they were 14, Jack Chatfield (guitar and vocals) Jacob Hull (drums) and Sid Ryan (bass and vocals) honed their craft covering punk pioneers before creating their own sound.Tickets are available at grade2official.co.uk/tour.