‘An evening with Les Ferdinand MBE, John Beresford MBE and Keith Gillespie’ will take place on Thursday, March 14 at the King’s Croft Hotel in aid of Rob Burrow CBE, who will be attending.

Darren Baker, one of the organisers, said: “We’re just two ordinary lads that wanted to raise as much money as we could.

"Everything that we make from it goes to Rob”, he added.

Ticket-holders can expect a two-course meal, raffle, and an auction. Darren said some of the items up for grabs include memorabilia signed by Paul Gascoigne, Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer including shirts, football boots, and photographs.

VIP tickets-holders will have the chance to be photographed with the celebrity-attendees.

Darren said: "It’s not about us, it’s about Rob Burrow and his charity.

“It’s an awful disease and he’s brought it to the lime light.”

The charity dinner will take place at the King's Croft hotel in Pontefract. The money raised will go to Rob Burrow and his charity and guests will have the chance to get their hands on signed sports memorabilia.

He hopes the money raised will help with “the hospital and everybody that suffers with MND to give them a chance, and let them have nice times instead of it all being gloomy."

Rob played rugby with the Featherstone Lions and spent 16 years with Leeds Rhinos before being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019. Leeds Hospitals Charity is running an appeal to raise £6.8 million to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds. MND is an uncommon condition caused by a problem with cells and nerves in the brain, causing weakness over time.