Summer programme of music revealed for Halifax's Square Chapel

See some of the best young musicians in the country as the National Youth Jazz Orchestra brings its tribute to the work of jazz pioneer Dizzy Gillespie to town on Saturday July 1.

Leeds-based plantfood brings jazz of a very different flavour – expect hard-hitting grooves, and Big Dance Energy, with influences from spiritual jazz to contemporary dance music on Friday July 28.

Gasper Nali is a one-man-roots-band from Malawi. With his home-made instruments, catchy melodies, socially-conscious lyrics and infectious attitude, he creates the most amazing and danceable original Afrobeats. He is at the Chapel on Friday July 14.

What could be more summery than the laid-back, sun-tinged songs of the reggae legend Bob Marley?

The Marley Experience brings a little slice of Jamaica to Halifax with classics including Jammin’, No Woman No Cry, I Shot The Sherrif and many more. The band plays Halifax on Friday July 7.

The Duran Duran Experience take you back to a time when hair and shoulder pads were big and when New Romantics ruled the charts.

Whether you’re coming with group of Wild Boys, or a gang of Girls On Film, you’ll be Hungry Like The Wolf for this evening of fabulous entertainment in town on Friday July 21.

Expect emotions to soar as powerfully as the voice of Stacey Lee as she channels her own experiences of growing up in the same part of Tottenham as Adele, while faithfully recreating hits including Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep and Hello. She plays on Saturday July 29.

Dire Streets bring to life the classic songs including Money for Nothing, The Walk of Life, and Sultans of Swing with a level of musicianship and attention to detail that makes them the stand-out Dire Straits tribute. They play the Chapel on Saturday July 22,

If you’re looking for a mellow, laid back summer, then Rachel Newton may have the tonic to your gin, as this Scottish signer, harpist and composer spins ancient poems and ballads into songs of ethereal beauty. She is in town on Thursday July 6.