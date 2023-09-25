Take That announce arena tour including Leeds First Direct - this is when

Mark Owen, Gary Barlow, and Howard Donald of Take That, who have announced a huge UK arena tour

This Life On Tour will see the trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities including Leeds.

They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

Take That’s new single Windows, out now – sees them reunite for their first original composition in more than five years. Windows tells the story of emerging from the darkness into the light

The musicality of Windows hints at what listeners can expect from This Life, the band’s ninth studio album and their first since 2017’s Wonderland. Beautiful melodies, soaring choruses, sophisticated harmonies beautifully blending the trio’s voices permeate the new album.

“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new,” said the band.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter.”

Throughout the writing and recording process, the band honed this new sound in some of music’s most hallowed halls, including New York’s Electric Lady Studios and Nashville’s Historic RCA Studio A which between them have hosted David Bowie, Dolly Parton, The Beach Boys, Adele, Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers and more.

This year has already been an exciting year for the band, with a string of stellar performances including their most intimate in years at KOKO in support of War Child, a sell-out headline show at British Summer Time in Hyde Park and the King’s Coronation concert, watched by a television audience of more than 12 million.

The summer also saw the release of the big-screen adaptation of their record-breaking musical The Band. The film, titled Greatest Days starring Aisling Bea, was released in June to rave reviews..]

Windows and upcoming album This Life continues the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history, with over 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 Number 1 hits in the UK.

Take That, originally including Robbie Williams, have had hits including Back For Good, Patience, Rule The World, A Million Love Songs, Shine and Greatest Day.

Gary Barlow has had success with the musical Calendar Girls written with Tim Firth and Gary Barlow – A Different Stage. He also wrote the score for te film Finding Neverland.

Take That play Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday April 19 and Saturday April 20.