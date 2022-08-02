Taster ticket offer for Harrogate's Gilbert & Sullivan Festival which kicks off on August 10

Peak Opera Company performing Princess Ida at the 25th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in Harrogate. This year's festival opens on August 10

During the festival, you can enjoy performances by the acclaimed National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company.

The professional company will bring three wonderful shows – all-time favourite The Pirates of Penzance, an enchanting production of Iolanthe and a lavish and rarely performed production of Utopia Limited.

It is directed by Jeff Clarke and stars Richard Suart as King Paramount. Last staged by the Company in 2011, this promises to be an exciting and visually stunning production. Said Jeff Clarke, “What Utopia is really about is the sending up of Victorian Society and British morals and mores – there is a lot that is still incredibly relevant to our society today.”

In addition, professional opera companies, Opera della Luna, Charles Court Opera and Forbear! Theatre brings HMS Pinafore, The Mikado, Patience and an all-singing and dancing production of The Gondoliers.

There is a ticket offer for this year’s event.