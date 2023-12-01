That's Entertainment as Paul Weller announces tour dates near you
He has confirmed York, Sheffield and Lincoln dates in addition to already announced open-air Scarborough show.
The Modfather has this year performed extensively in Europe as well as playing UK Forest Live shows and guesting with Blur at Wembley Stadium.
Belying his 63 years, Weller next year makes long awaited return to Japan before three-night stand at iconic Sydney Opera House.
And April sees him spring into action with 14 UK concerts within Jam-packed month.
As well as back catalogue showcasing his 1977-'82 ground-breaking band's 18 consumptively consistent consecutive top 40 UK singles, four of them anthemic chart-toppers, The Style Council's blue-eyed soul staples and solo studio album timeless tracks will feature.
Expect fans' firm favourites Town Called Malice - mischievously coined "The National Anthem" by the artist himself - That's Entertainment, My Ever Changing Moods, Shout to the Top!, The Changingman and Peacock Suit.
Weller's singing and song-writing skills have earned him multiple Brit Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award and Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade as well as NME Godlike Genius Award and Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award.
Recently published Magic: A Journal of Song book, meanwhile, combines selection of over 100 lyrics from across his masterful musical life, illustrated by 450-plus photos and ephemera.
Regional dates are April 11 Sheffield City Hall, April 17 York Barbican and April 19 Lincoln Engine Shed as well as July 7 Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
Sea-side show already fast selling out, April tour tickets are now on general sale at ticketmaster.co.uk site.