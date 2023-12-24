A Frank Sinatra tribute act is bringing a night of the crooner’s classics to Theatre Royal Wakefield in 2024.

Singer Joseph O'Brien will be presenting an evening of Frank Sinatra songs, accompanied by a live band, on Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for ‘A Man and his Music’ start at £15 and are selling fast.

The audience can expect a night of all the hits, with a few surprises thrown in, and get to experience the iconic music of Frank Sinatra come to life with live singer and seven-piece band.

Joseph O'Brien will be performing the hits of Frank Sinatra at the Theatre Royal Wakefield. Tickets start from £15.

Despite a lifelong connection with music and performing, this will mark the first solo theatre show for Joseph, who has now been singing full-time for a decade.

He has put together a seven-piece band of what he describes as “the best jazz musicians in Yorkshire”, and said the audience can expect "full Hollywood".

Joseph has experience in all corners of the gigging industry, having performed at weddings, functions and pantomime.

He said: "I'm very excited to push on into theatre. This is the next step".

'A Man and his Music' will take place at Theatre Royal Wakefield on March 16 2024.

Although he loves every song in the show, there is one which is most special. "It goes without saying My Way will be in there,” he said.

"My grandad was a singer in Leeds back in the day, and My Way was his song.

"I think that one resonates with me the most. It’s iconic and a lot of people can relate to it."