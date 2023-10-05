York Grand Opera House triumph stylishly showcased our own Hollywood success story, career attracting accolades including Golden Globe, People's Choice and Soap Opera Digest awards as well as Primetime Emmy nomination

Never more so than when portraying vengeful schemer Alexis Carrington Colby in TV's seminal soap opera Dynasty.Beautifully belying her 90 years, this flamboyant force of nature continued to hold court as her Behind The Shoulder Pads UK tour this week visited Yorkshire.Monday's York Grand Opera House triumph stylishly showcased our own Hollywood success story, career attracting accolades including Golden Globe, People's Choice and Soap Opera Digest awards as well as Primetime Emmy nomination.Seamlessly coinciding with release of much anticipated memoir of the same name, the global giant was joined on stage by theatre producer husband of 21 years Percy Gibson.Featuring seldom-told tales, enchanting anecdotes and rare fascinating footage from her seven illustrious decades in showbiz, the event exuded trademark glamour, charm and candour in star quality spades.

Poignant pictures aplenty illustrated countless family and friends loved and lost, including younger sister Jackie, romantic novelist fondly remembered by 500 million book sales.

Big and small screen clips were also not without controversy, as with now uncomfortable endorsement by 45th president of the United States, disgraced Donald J Trump.

Interval advancing, kiss 'n' tell gallery of movie greats revealed best - and worst - celluloid pucker-uppers, William Shatner's Star Trek Admiral James T Kirk boldly going where no man has gone before!

Second act Q&A saw the Hello! courted couple together field enraptured fans' questions, allowing audience members unique opportunities to share intimate chats with the world-famous celebrity.

Also a producer, humanitarian, entrepreneur and gay icon, the diva's career glitters like swirling metallic gold gown she sported, similar to 1986 Emmy Awards outfit, also rocked in memorable Dynasty episode that saw Pej Vahdat Dex's Carlton Hotel proposal.Real life romances proved equally colourful, having married five husbands, including "latter-day British Al Jolson" Anthony Newley, father of two of her three children.Other relationships numbered such matinee idols as Ryan O'Neal, Warren Beatty, Paul Newman and Larry Hagman, additional "encounters" including George Hamilton, Marlon Brando, Robert Wagner and Terence Stamp.

The nonagenarian, bright as buttons on her signature monochrome power suits, spoke engagingly throughout, entertaining and eloquent in equally impressive measure.