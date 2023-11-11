Tileyard North: Sofar Sounds to bring secret intimate concert to Wakefield creative hotspot

Tileyard North will host another enchanting evening of music as Sofar Sounds returns to the event space later this month.

Following the success of their first event earlier in the year, Sofar Sounds will return to Wakefield for another concert on November 16.

The intimate gig features a line-up of three handpicked artists, curated by Tileyard North, but their identities are kept a secret until they hit the stage.

Sofar Sounds has gained notoriety across the world for their secret concerts with previous surprise performers including grammy-nominees Wolf Alice and Billie Eilish.

Amy Illingworth, local lead of Sofar Sounds, said: "Sofar is all about the magic of discovering music, supporting artists at all stages of their careers in spaces where music matters.

"It's always amazing to work alongside venues and platforms, like Tileyard North, who share our belief in nurturing local music and community, and has such excitement around it, for both musicians and music lovers."