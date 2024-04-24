Tileyard North: Wakefield creative hotspot to host live country music event next month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Live! At The Yard will feature a stellar line-up of country music artists, who will take the stage in Tileyard North’s Carding Shed, on May 24 and 25.
The event promises two unforgettable nights of live country music, right in the heart of Wakefield.
Friday night will see artists like Kezia Gill, Jade Helliwell and band, Two Weeks in Nashville, take to the stage.
The following night will then see country stars, Twinnie, Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys and Kylie Price put on a show.
For those unable to commit their evening, on Saturday, May 25, visitors to Tileyard North will be able to enjoy a free afternoon filled with family-friendly activities, with street food stalls, and live music - featuring Simeon Hammond Dallas, Holly Tandy and Kelsey Gill.
To purchase event tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/LIVEATTHEYARD