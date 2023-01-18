News you can trust since 1852
Treat your ears to this variety CD collection

Variety is the spice of life once again as we explore another batch of fascinating CD releases.

By Kevin Bryan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Embracing musical variety (photo: Adobe)
Embracing musical variety (photo: Adobe)

Scottish rockers Gun come close to stealing the show with their stripped down ramble down memory lane, and Communards fans should also enjoy the re-release of “Red,” expanded here to twice its original size with bonus tracks. Ana Silvera and Grey DeLisle showcase the singer-songwriter sound at its most beguiling, and Mike Vass masterminded an unsual project with “Decemberwell Decade. Iconic jazz man Dave Brubeck is captured on a live set from the late sixties, and The Magpies offering repays closer investigation (photo: Adobe).

Gun (Cherry Red) The Calton Songs
Metronomy (Because Music) Small World
Ana Silvera (Self Released) The Fabulist
    Communards (London Records) Red
    Dave Brubeck Trio (Wienerworld) Live From Vienna 1967
    Mike Vass (Unroofed Records) Decemberwell Decade
    Gipsy Kings (Wienerworld) Renaissance
    Grey DeLisle (Hummin’ Bird Records) Borrowed
    Williams Brothers (Regional Records) Memories To Burn
    RED