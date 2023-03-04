Wakefield band to join Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds for Sheffield Rock n Roll Circus Event
A Wakefield band will join UK music icon Noel Gallagher and his High-Flying Birds in South Yorkshire this September to perform a major concert in Sheffield.
Rock band The Cribs will take to Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl as part of the town’s Rock N Roll Circus event – a weekend of concerts staged in a huge bespoke Big Top structure.
The award-winning band, who first became active on the concert circuit in 2002, consists of twins Gary and Ryan Jarman and their younger brother Ross Jarman, all originally from Wakefield.
As of 2017, their last four albums have charted in the UK Top 10, with them recently named one of the “20 Best Indie Rock Bands of All Time” by the Evening Standard, placing at number nine.
Now, The Cribs join the star-studded line-up alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the Happy Mondays, The Joy Formidable and Somebody’s Child.
Having had Noel headline the inaugural Rock N Roll Circus in Newcastle last summer, the event organisers are looking forward to bringing the touring circus concept to music fans in Yorkshire.
Alongside the live performances, Rock N Roll Circus will feature fire performers, aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers and acrobats, bringing a whole new dimension to the traditional concert experience.
A spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said: “We're proud to be bringing our event to South Yorkshire. Sheffield has such a strong tradition for Live music, we're delighted to be able to host our touring concept there.
“Noel is a living legend, his live shows are always amazing, featuring songs across his 30 year career. The first tracks to be heard from his new album ‘Council Skies’ are great with the album to be released before he arrives in Sheffield.
"Stay tuned for more major artist announcements.”
The Cribs will take to the stage on September 1, with more huge acts set to be announced for the weekend later this month.
Tickets for the event are available now via the Rock n Roll Circus website.