Rock band The Cribs will take to Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl as part of the town’s Rock N Roll Circus event – a weekend of concerts staged in a huge bespoke Big Top structure.

The award-winning band, who first became active on the concert circuit in 2002, consists of twins Gary and Ryan Jarman and their younger brother Ross Jarman, all originally from Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 2017, their last four albums have charted in the UK Top 10, with them recently named one of the “20 Best Indie Rock Bands of All Time” by the Evening Standard, placing at number nine.

The Cribs will join Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds later this year in Sheffield.

Most Popular

Now, The Cribs join the star-studded line-up alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the Happy Mondays, The Joy Formidable and Somebody’s Child.

Having had Noel headline the inaugural Rock N Roll Circus in Newcastle last summer, the event organisers are looking forward to bringing the touring circus concept to music fans in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the live performances, Rock N Roll Circus will feature fire performers, aerialists, contortionists, stilt walkers and acrobats, bringing a whole new dimension to the traditional concert experience.

A spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said: “We're proud to be bringing our event to South Yorkshire. Sheffield has such a strong tradition for Live music, we're delighted to be able to host our touring concept there.

“Noel is a living legend, his live shows are always amazing, featuring songs across his 30 year career. The first tracks to be heard from his new album ‘Council Skies’ are great with the album to be released before he arrives in Sheffield.

"Stay tuned for more major artist announcements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cribs will take to the stage on September 1, with more huge acts set to be announced for the weekend later this month.