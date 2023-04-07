The festival will take place on Friday June 10 and Saturday June 11 and will see a range of emerging and established artists play across Wakefield city centre.

Since launching in 2011, the popular event has often attracting up to 4,000 festival-goers each year and previously hosted acts such as Billy Bragg, The Cribs and The Fall.

Marie Dalton, Head of Curriculum for Arts at Wakefield College, said: “The Long Division Festival is a great asset to the Wakefield district and the music community, and we’re delighted to be supporting the festival for another year.

"It provides artists from a variety of genres with a platform to showcase their talent, which is invaluable for aspiring artists who are trying to get their foot in the door of the music industry, like our students.”

Unfortunately, organisers say that the 2023 festival will be Long Division’s final year due to financial reasons.

Dean Freeman, the Director of Long Division Festival, said: “Myself and my colleagues at Long Division are incredibly proud of what the festival has achieved over the past 12 years.

"We owe this success to some of the fantastic partnerships we’ve developed across the Wakefield District, including our longstanding and fruitful relationship with Wakefield College.

The popular festival has previously hosted acts such as the Asian Dub Foundation.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their support over the years and are looking forward to marking the last Long Division Festival with our partners, artists, and the local community in June.”

