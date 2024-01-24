Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new series, which begins on BBC Three on February 9, will see a brand new set of global glamazons competing to be The Next Queen of the Mothertucking World.

The BBC have now ru-vealed the extra-special guest judges joining the panel including comedian, Katherine Ryan and Team GB diver, Tom Daley.

There will also be numerous special guest appearences from celebrity superfans including Wakefield’s own Jane McDonald, who will join Ru as a celebrity player in The Snatch Game alongside Sinitta.

