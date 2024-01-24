Wakefield icon Jane McDonald to appear on upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World series
The new series, which begins on BBC Three on February 9, will see a brand new set of global glamazons competing to be The Next Queen of the Mothertucking World.
The BBC have now ru-vealed the extra-special guest judges joining the panel including comedian, Katherine Ryan and Team GB diver, Tom Daley.
There will also be numerous special guest appearences from celebrity superfans including Wakefield’s own Jane McDonald, who will join Ru as a celebrity player in The Snatch Game alongside Sinitta.
On her guest appearence, Jane McDonald said: “Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, each and every one of the queens were spectacular and FABULOUS and showcased talent from right across the globe - May the best drag queen win!”