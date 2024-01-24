News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Wakefield icon Jane McDonald to appear on upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World series

The celebrity guest judges for the upcoming series of BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World have been announced – with a familiar face from Wakefield set to join the line-up.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new series, which begins on BBC Three on February 9, will see a brand new set of global glamazons competing to be The Next Queen of the Mothertucking World.

The BBC have now ru-vealed the extra-special guest judges joining the panel including comedian, Katherine Ryan and Team GB diver, Tom Daley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be numerous special guest appearences from celebrity superfans including Wakefield’s own Jane McDonald, who will join Ru as a celebrity player in The Snatch Game alongside Sinitta.

Most Popular
    Jane McDonald will appear as a celebrity guest on the upcoming season of Drag Race UK vs The World.Jane McDonald will appear as a celebrity guest on the upcoming season of Drag Race UK vs The World.
    Jane McDonald will appear as a celebrity guest on the upcoming season of Drag Race UK vs The World.

    On her guest appearence, Jane McDonald said: “Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, each and every one of the queens were spectacular and FABULOUS and showcased talent from right across the globe - May the best drag queen win!”

    Related topics:Jane McDonaldBBC ThreeWakefieldTom DaleyQueen