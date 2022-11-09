Venue23 on Smyth Street re-opened under the new name at the end of October 2021.

Originally named Warehouse23, the live music venue is one of the largest of its kind in the district and has become a staple within the city.

Following a year of uncertainty, Karl Johnson, a Freddie Mercury tribute act, music teacher and local councillor turned venue owner believes it’s the support of his staff and locals who have pulled the venue through these trying times.

Venue 23 will celebrate its first birthday later this month.

Karl said: ““I can't believe its been a year.

"I’m so proud of what we as a venue have achieved and couldn’t have done it without the support from my venue manager Johnny and all the staff who have worked tirelessly.

"Transforming this venue and getting it through its first year has been a monumental task. I wasn’t aware of the incoming cost of living but we’re doing okay.

Despite the cost of living Karl refuses to increase prices: “I’d rather see a busy venue and allow access than put prices up.

"I want customers to not just come to watch a band but have a nice night out in a place they feel safe.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the venue is offering a buy one get one free offer on certain tickets as well as throwing a range of huge tributed events up until Christmas.

Plans are also in place to throw a celebratory bash early next year.

