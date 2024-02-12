Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: All you need to know about this year's event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From this Friday, February 16 to Sunday, the city centre will be packed with so much to see and do with demonstrations by chefs, plenty of family events plus the food and drink market.

As part of the activities, the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail will ensure the spotlight is shining on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer. Visitors can explore venues across the city centre for tasty treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival is taking place as part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, the exciting 366-day programme of cultural and heritage activity is taking place across the Wakefield District.

Most Popular

The popular entertainer Ruby Rhubarb will be back this weekend!

People can discover (or rediscover) some of their favourite independent bars, restaurants and cafes, and maps will be available at the festival showcasing all the participating venues and their rhubarb-themed offerings.

Highlights include rhubarb-inspired bakes at The Hepworth Wakefield, a rhubarb tasting menu at Iris, pizza al rabarbaro and a rhubarb negroni at Fino, hot rhubarb crumble and vanilla custard along with a variety of drinks at Bakes by Vanilla Bean and freshly roasted coffee with a note of rhubarb crumble, and a rhubarb spiced espresso at Recent Beans.

The full list of venues can be found here.

There’s not just amazing food and drink to enjoy. Chef demos include Wakefield’s very own Karen Wright, double BAFTA award winning TV presenter and home chef Sam Nixon and award-winning chef Rachel Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the festival weekend, Dame Ruby Rhubarb and Madame Zucchini will be providing lively entertainment. Morris dancers will perform on Sunday and there will be live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective every day from the Rhu-Bar and free family craft activities.

The Rhubarb Festival also has fringe activity taking place across the city, including free face painting at The Ridings and crafts at Wakefield Cathedral. As well as making rhubarb crumble at Wakefield Museum.

And with blues infused rock music with Wakefield Music Collective at The Red Shed, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming residents and visitors to our fabulous Rhubarb Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our growing Rhubarb Trail is designed to support local businesses to thrive. It is also a great way to showcase rhubarb-themed products as part of the festival.